Diversified Trust Co Sells 12,083 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

