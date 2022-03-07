Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after buying an additional 432,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,492,000 after buying an additional 291,333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after acquiring an additional 52,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter.

SBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

SBH opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.45. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

