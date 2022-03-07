Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 640 ($8.59) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RMG. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.43) to GBX 768 ($10.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 355 ($4.76) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 685.45 ($9.20).

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 332.60 ($4.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 453.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 466.08. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 330.70 ($4.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.24). The stock has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

