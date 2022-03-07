First Hawaiian Bank Buys 6,447 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 329.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $149.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.76. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

