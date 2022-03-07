First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in onsemi by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in onsemi by 1,138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 342.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in onsemi by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 700,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $58.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. onsemi’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

