iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 62,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

IWB opened at $239.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.23 and a 200-day moving average of $253.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $210.50 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

