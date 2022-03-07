CNO Financial Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

CNO opened at $23.43 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

