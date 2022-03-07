QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from QNB’s previous dividend of $0.35.
Shares of OTCMKTS QNBC opened at $37.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. QNB has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
