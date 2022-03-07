$23.81 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $23.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.34 billion to $24.25 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $22.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $101.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.29 billion to $102.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $105.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.33 billion to $108.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $210.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $158.54 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.64. The firm has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.94%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

