Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 59.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,763 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 119.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

