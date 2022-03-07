SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA MDY opened at $477.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $491.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $438.81 and a 1 year high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
