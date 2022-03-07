The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 320 ($4.29) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GYM. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.89) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.56) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Gym Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 318 ($4.27).

Get The Gym Group alerts:

LON:GYM opened at GBX 186 ($2.50) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £330.62 million and a P/E ratio of -9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The Gym Group has a one year low of GBX 177.40 ($2.38) and a one year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.26). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.40.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.