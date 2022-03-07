The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 320 ($4.29) price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GYM. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.89) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.56) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Gym Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 318 ($4.27).
LON:GYM opened at GBX 186 ($2.50) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £330.62 million and a P/E ratio of -9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The Gym Group has a one year low of GBX 177.40 ($2.38) and a one year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.26). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.40.
The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
