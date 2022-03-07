Brokerages Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.78. Equity Residential reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after buying an additional 1,650,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,722,000 after acquiring an additional 193,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,029,000 after acquiring an additional 127,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 68.08%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

