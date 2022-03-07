Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,846 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 40.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 90.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Neogen by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $35.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. Neogen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

