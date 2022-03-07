Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 170.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock opened at $61.86 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

