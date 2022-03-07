Comerica Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 231,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,147.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after buying an additional 169,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,356,000 after buying an additional 119,217 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $20,571,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $196.16 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $165.65 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.47 and a 200 day moving average of $190.40.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

