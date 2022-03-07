Comerica Bank Sells 84,327 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,327 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 40.6% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI opened at $41.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.30) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

