SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in February

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,483,600 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 1,098,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBF opened at $42.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $97.92.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

About SoftBank Group (Get Rating)

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.