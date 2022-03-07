SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in February

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,483,600 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 1,098,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBF opened at $42.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $97.92.
