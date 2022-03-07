Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

SAFRF stock opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day moving average is $125.51. Safran has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $158.50.

About Safran (Get Rating)

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

