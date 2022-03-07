Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AVGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis dropped their price target on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Avinger by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avinger by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Avinger by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
