Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Up 51.2% in February

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the January 31st total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Drew C. Brees purchased 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFST stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $514.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

