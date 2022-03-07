Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,400 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000.

BOTZ stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

