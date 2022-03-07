$20.20 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.22 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $15.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $84.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.95 billion to $86.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $94.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.33 billion to $96.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $140.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.22. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

