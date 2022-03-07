J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $53,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $203.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.35 and a 1-year high of $208.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.88.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

