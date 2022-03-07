American International Group Inc. Has $2.99 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZION. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,406,000 after buying an additional 173,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,623,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $65.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

