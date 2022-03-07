Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in RLI were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RLI by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

RLI stock opened at $103.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.09. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

RLI Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.