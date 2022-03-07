Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 377,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

