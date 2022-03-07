Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESTC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.44.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 50,023 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Elastic by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,320,000 after buying an additional 162,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

