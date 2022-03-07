ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,174,000 after buying an additional 301,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after acquiring an additional 419,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ONEOK by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,850,000 after purchasing an additional 356,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after purchasing an additional 293,315 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

ONEOK stock opened at $68.42 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

