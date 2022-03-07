Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $449.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $494.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.63. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.06 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

