Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C Partners Holding GmbH grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 360,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 309.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPLT opened at $104.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.48. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $119.39.

