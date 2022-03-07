Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

