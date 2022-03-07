Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 774,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,929,000 after purchasing an additional 410,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 259,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 132,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $71.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.74. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $62.86 and a 52 week high of $75.19.

