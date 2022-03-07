American International Group Inc. Sells 83,436 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,462 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 83,436 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEN opened at $28.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

