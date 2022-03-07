Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CubeSmart by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 241,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,713,000 after buying an additional 47,286 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 526,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CubeSmart by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,128,000 after buying an additional 123,765 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,346,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,904,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $51.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

