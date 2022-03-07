State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,755 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AON were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

AON opened at $293.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

