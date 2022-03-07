Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.330-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $104.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.37.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently -669.75%.

CSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

