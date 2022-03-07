Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 38.94%.
Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $1.77 on Monday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.
In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith bought 25,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Mammoth Energy Services (Get Rating)
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.