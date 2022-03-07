Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 38.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $1.77 on Monday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith bought 25,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 76,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Mammoth Energy Services (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.