Stonnington Group LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 5.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 19.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Noah by 0.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,983,000 after buying an additional 33,938 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Noah by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 307,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,405,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Noah stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $49.88.
About Noah (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
