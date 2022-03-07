Gradient Investments LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

BNDX stock opened at $54.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.14 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

