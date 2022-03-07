Stonnington Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $106,729,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,254,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $56.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

