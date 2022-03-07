Gradient Investments LLC Sells 270 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,526,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 305.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 219,157 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.35 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34.

