Stonnington Group LLC Purchases Shares of 33,530 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 616.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 292,963 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,436,000 after acquiring an additional 166,662 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,396 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.18%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

