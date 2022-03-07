Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sonos by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,019,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sonos by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 32.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Sonos stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

