Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 770 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $49.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.06%.

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.30) to €52.00 ($58.43) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.