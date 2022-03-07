Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 770 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $49.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.06%.
TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.30) to €52.00 ($58.43) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.
TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
