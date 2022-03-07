Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 368.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 69,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $56.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

