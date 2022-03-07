Stonnington Group LLC Has $776,000 Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $266,764,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in RH by 26.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,727,000 after buying an additional 269,795 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $165,770,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $110,173,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in RH by 14.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,144,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH stock opened at $366.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.63. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.38. RH has a twelve month low of $346.07 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

