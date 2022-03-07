Gradient Investments LLC Has $27,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,563,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,331,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 17,874.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,272,000 after purchasing an additional 375,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $136.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $2,541,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,513 shares of company stock valued at $59,288,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

