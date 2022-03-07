Stonnington Group LLC Buys New Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 204.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $43.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

