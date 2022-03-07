American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Rapid7 worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Rapid7 by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at $588,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth $19,947,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,510,000.

RPD opened at $103.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.41. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.35.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

